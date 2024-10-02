Rizwan emerges as ‘strongest’ captaincy contender after Babar Azam resigns

Sports

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
The race for the captaincy of the Pakistani cricket team began after Babar Azam resigned from his position.

According to Geo News sources, following the resignation of the opening batsman right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan appeared to be the “strongest candidate” for the white-ball captain.

As per the sources, relevant officials are asked to consult with Rizwan for team selection.

The sources said that Babar was not to leave his position and continue as the One Day Internationals captain, even though white-ball coach Gary Kirsten persuaded him to lead the team in the ODIs during the connection camp.

However, Azam did not get convinced, citing that he felt undervalued and distant from the team, claimed the sources. It was also revealed that he has not been in touch with the cricket board since the World Cup.

Azam announced his resignation with a social media post saying, “By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth.”

To note, the 29-year-old is currently struggling due to his poor form. He has been on the radar of criticism since the T20 World Cup 2024 due to his unsatisfactory performance.

It was also reported that bringing a new T20 captain was part of Kirsten’s plan from July as part of the future strategy of the team.

