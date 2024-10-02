WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls for its user, similar to Zoom, Teams, and Meet.
Meta's has unveiled two new video call features for WhatsApp user, allowing them to add filters and backgrounds.
This new update aims to make video calls more fun, engaging and better.
“With these new effects, you can now change your background or add a filter during a video call for a more personal touch,” the company said about the new feature in its blog post.
They continued, “We’re also adding Touch up and Low Light options that can help you feel more confident and comfortable by naturally enhancing the look and brightness of your environment, making your video calls more vibrant and enjoyable.”
The new background features will allow user to use different backgrounds, including a coffee shop backdrop or a living room setup, just like Zoom, Teams, and Meet.
Right now, WhatsApp will have 10 filters which includes Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass and Duo tone.
Similarly, it will provide 10 different backgrounds to user, including Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration and Forest backdrop.
These new features will be available to all WhatsApp users in the coming weeks.