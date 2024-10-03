CIA expands online reach for North Korea, Iran, and China informants

The US Central Investigation Agency has launched a new campaign to recruit informants in Iran, North Korea, and China.
According to Associated Press, the intelligence agency is taking steps to make it easier and safer for the informants in China, Iran, and North Korea to share tips with the spy agency.
CIA on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, posted online instructions step by step in detail through which the informants can contact the intelligence officials without putting themselves in danger. The instructions were posted in Korean, Mandarin, and Farsi on Telegram, YouTube, X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
The agency said in a statement, “People are trying to reach out to us from around the world, and we are offering them instructions for how to do that safely. Our efforts on this front have been successful in Russia, and we want to make sure individuals in other authoritarian regimes know that we’re open for business.”
Moreover, the safety steps for the potential informants include using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a private web browser like incognito mode, a device that cannot be tracked easily, and deleting their internet history to stay hidden.
The agency, in its instructions for Mandarin users, wrote, “Use a VPN provider not headquartered in Russia, Iran, or China, or any other country that is considered unfriendly to the United States.”
It is worth knowing that the US considers North Korea, Iran, and China "hard targets" in terms of gathering intelligence because of intense surveillance and control.