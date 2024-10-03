World

CIA expands online reach for North Korea, Iran, and China informants

US intelligence agency shared instructions for people on how to reach them safely

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
US intelligence agency shared instructions for people on how to reach them safely
US intelligence agency shared instructions for people on how to reach them safely

The US Central Investigation Agency has launched a new campaign to recruit informants in Iran, North Korea, and China.

According to Associated Press, the intelligence agency is taking steps to make it easier and safer for the informants in China, Iran, and North Korea to share tips with the spy agency.

CIA on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, posted online instructions step by step in detail through which the informants can contact the intelligence officials without putting themselves in danger. The instructions were posted in Korean, Mandarin, and Farsi on Telegram, YouTube, X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

The agency said in a statement, “People are trying to reach out to us from around the world, and we are offering them instructions for how to do that safely. Our efforts on this front have been successful in Russia, and we want to make sure individuals in other authoritarian regimes know that we’re open for business.”

Moreover, the safety steps for the potential informants include using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a private web browser like incognito mode, a device that cannot be tracked easily, and deleting their internet history to stay hidden.

The agency, in its instructions for Mandarin users, wrote, “Use a VPN provider not headquartered in Russia, Iran, or China, or any other country that is considered unfriendly to the United States.”

It is worth knowing that the US considers North Korea, Iran, and China "hard targets" in terms of gathering intelligence because of intense surveillance and control.

Kate Middleton hugs fellow cancer patient tight in latest appearance

Kate Middleton hugs fellow cancer patient tight in latest appearance
Alec Baldwin's action movie 'Rust' release date announced for world premiere

Alec Baldwin's action movie 'Rust' release date announced for world premiere
CIA expands online reach for North Korea, Iran, and China informants

CIA expands online reach for North Korea, Iran, and China informants
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure

King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure

World News

King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Singapore’s ex transport minister S. Iswaran jailed for 1 year in historic ruling
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Hezbollah leader agrees to temporary ceasefire days before killing
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Biden rejects Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites amid escalating tensions
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
US bomb from World War II exploded at Japanese Airport
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Iran’s Khamenei alerted Hezbollah’s Nasrallah on Israeli assassination plot
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Donald Trump takes jab at Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Hurricane Helene: US southeast death toll rises to 175
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres banned from entering Isreal
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Claudia Sheinbaum makes history as first female president of Mexico
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Middle East tensions: China, South Korea evacuate citizens from Lebanon
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Vance vs. Walz: 5 key takeaways from heated vice presidential debate