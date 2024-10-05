Hurricanes Kirk and Leslie approach Atlantic Ocean with minimal land threats

Two hurricanes are heading towards the Atlantic Ocean and have been named Kirk, a Category 3 storm, and Leslie.
Recently, hurricanes have caused destruction all over the world, but these 2 hurricanes do not pose any threat to the land.
As per multiple outlets, there are currently no warnings for coastal areas.
Hurricane winds may reach up to 60 miles from the storm's center, while tropical storm winds can be felt up to 220 miles away.
According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), "Weakening is forecast through early next week, but Kirk will remain a large hurricane for the next couple of days.”
Waves from Hurricane Kirk are affecting the Leeward Islands, Bermuda and the Greater Antilles.
The waves are expected to reach the East Coast of the United States, Atlantic Canada and the Bahamas by Saturday night and Sunday, and then move toward the Azores on Monday.
Meanwhile, people in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, Florida Peninsula, Florida Keys, and northwestern Bahamas should keep an eye on Leslie.
Additionally, heavy rains are expected to hit most of Florida from late this weekend until the middle of next week.