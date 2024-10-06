World

Modi's BJP likely loses 'major' state elections as Congress gains ground in exit polls

The Congress gained an upper hand in the Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir

  October 06, 2024
After poor performance in the national elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) likely lost major state elections to the Congress party and its partners.

As per local media reports, the Congress has a clear lead in the exit polls in the northern state of Haryana, the place where Modi has been ruling for a long time.

Both the elections were conducted in phases, which ended on Saturday. 

The Congress also gained an upper hand in the Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The counting of votes will take place on Tuesday, and the results will be declared on the same day.

At this point, it’s too soon to say anything, as all these results are from exit polls conducted by private polling firms or broadcasters.

Exit polls have been proven wrong before. They predicted that Modi’s BJP would secure a dominant victory in general elections, but Modi had to return to other parties to form a coalition government. 

