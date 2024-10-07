Southern regions of England brace for heavy rainfall and storm alerts

South Wales, South West England and southern England are bracing for thunderstorms and heavy rain later today.
As per Sky News, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning from 4pm to midnight across the regions.
The heavy rains could cause severe flooding and travel disruptions.
The agency reported that some areas might receive up to 40 mm of rain within two to three hours.
Further extreme rain and thunderstorms are expected across central and southern areas of the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Frank Saunders, a chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said in a statement, noting, "Areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms will move northwards across southern parts of England and Wales later this afternoon before clearing northwards overnight."
The statement added, "It's possible that some places could see 20 to 30mm of rain within two to three hours, with a small chance that a few places could receive 40mm."
He further added, "Thunderstorms are most likely for south-facing coastal districts, and hail and some strong gusts of wind could accompany the heaviest showers and thunderstorms."
The Met office further announced that the temperatures will drop in the north on Wednesday, with all regions likely to see below-average temperatures from Thursday onwards.