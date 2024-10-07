World

Southern regions of England brace for heavy rainfall and storm alerts

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 4pm to midnight across the regions

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Southern regions of England brace for heavy rainfall and storm alerts
Southern regions of England brace for heavy rainfall and storm alerts

South Wales, South West England and southern England are bracing for thunderstorms and heavy rain later today.

As per Sky News, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning from 4pm to midnight across the regions.

The heavy rains could cause severe flooding and travel disruptions.

The agency reported that some areas might receive up to 40 mm of rain within two to three hours.

Further extreme rain and thunderstorms are expected across central and southern areas of the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Frank Saunders, a chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said in a statement, noting, "Areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms will move northwards across southern parts of England and Wales later this afternoon before clearing northwards overnight."

The statement added, "It's possible that some places could see 20 to 30mm of rain within two to three hours, with a small chance that a few places could receive 40mm."

He further added, "Thunderstorms are most likely for south-facing coastal districts, and hail and some strong gusts of wind could accompany the heaviest showers and thunderstorms."

The Met office further announced that the temperatures will drop in the north on Wednesday, with all regions likely to see below-average temperatures from Thursday onwards.

Ben Affleck garners praises from Kevin Smith: 'One of my favorite people'

Ben Affleck garners praises from Kevin Smith: 'One of my favorite people'

Android users discover exciting features through new Google notification

Android users discover exciting features through new Google notification
King Charles ‘surrendered’ to cancer and has ‘few months left’

King Charles ‘surrendered’ to cancer and has ‘few months left’
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress

Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress

World News

Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Armenia to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan amid rising tensions
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
British doctor allegedly injects fake vaccine to target mother’s partner over inheritance
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Ukrainian Prime Minister declares 'no extension' of gas transit agreement with Russia
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Hurricane Milton strengthens as Florida faces another 'major' storm
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
US, UK mountaineers rescue from Himalayas after three days
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Trump asks voters for 'mandate' Victory in presidential elections
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
India wins Maldives’ support amid escalating China concerns
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Harris breaks silence on Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ childless comments: ‘Not 1950s’
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Pakistan Jinnah Airport explosion kills two Chinese nationals, one injured
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Kamala Harris vows US commitment to ceasefire efforts in Gaza amid tensions
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Modi's BJP likely loses 'major' state elections as Congress gains ground in exit polls
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Taiwan President rejects China's claims as motherland