Sci-Tech

Android users discover exciting features through new Google notification

Users could explore these new features in a carousel layout by opening the notifications

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024
Android users discover exciting features through new Google notification
Android users discover exciting features through new Google notification

Google recently sent a unique notification to its Android users over the weekend titled, “Your Android Has New Features.”

This notification, which was delivered through Google Play Services, highlighted new features that Google has recently rolled out.

These features include, Google Lens, Circle to Search, and Google Photos.

Users could explore these new features in a carousel layout by opening the notifications.

This notification has helped the users a lot to know about the new features.

When a user taps the notification, a full-screen display appears, which includes images along with descriptions of the new features.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the screen, Google provides further details about the availability of the feature.

Ben Affleck garners praises from Kevin Smith: 'One of my favorite people'

Ben Affleck garners praises from Kevin Smith: 'One of my favorite people'

Android users discover exciting features through new Google notification

Android users discover exciting features through new Google notification
King Charles ‘surrendered’ to cancer and has ‘few months left’

King Charles ‘surrendered’ to cancer and has ‘few months left’
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress

Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress

Sci-Tech News

Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Google Photos gets a revamp with new Ask Photos feature
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
SpaceX, ESA’s ‘Hera mission’ launch faces new threat after FAA approval
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
WhatsApp to roll out reminder notifications for unseen status updates
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Google may soon allow users to identify reliable sources easily with check marks
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Do dolphins smile? Study reveals secret behind dolphins' gesture
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Mark Zuckerberg takes fitness to the next level with new Movie Gen AI model
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Google Meet enhances call-screen features with new user-friendly design
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT interface called Canvas
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
WhatsApp unveils exciting new features for status updates