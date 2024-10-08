Android users discover exciting features through new Google notification

Google recently sent a unique notification to its Android users over the weekend titled, “Your Android Has New Features.”
This notification, which was delivered through Google Play Services, highlighted new features that Google has recently rolled out.
These features include, Google Lens, Circle to Search, and Google Photos.
Users could explore these new features in a carousel layout by opening the notifications.
This notification has helped the users a lot to know about the new features.
When a user taps the notification, a full-screen display appears, which includes images along with descriptions of the new features.
Meanwhile, at the bottom of the screen, Google provides further details about the availability of the feature.