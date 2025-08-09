WhatsApp launches motion photo feature for more dynamic sharing

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to share motion photos in chats, groups and channels.
With this feature, WhatsApp lets users share motion-based content directly in WhatsApp without needing other apps, as per WABetaInfo.
Many Android phones already have this feature but with different names such as Samsung Galaxy calls it “Motion Photo,” while Google Pixel calls it “Top Shot” or “Motion Photos.”
It works by automatically recording a few seconds before and after a photo is taken, creating short video linked to the still image.
WhatsApp says motion photos capture the moments just before and after the picture is taken.
In most of the cases, they usually include audio as well which adds to the atmosphere and feeling of the moment.
When picking motion photo from the gallery, users can choose to send it in dynamic mode so the recipient sees and hears it exactly as it was captured.
It is worth mentioning that if they don’t want to share the moving version, they can change it to a still image using the drawing editor.
When a motion photo is shared, it shows a small motion icon in the top left corner of its preview so users can easily spot that it has movement and sound.
This new feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android and it will be rolled out to more users in the future updates.