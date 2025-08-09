How to disable Instagram Map feature amid privacy concerns

Instagram has sparked new privacy concerns with the launch of its new feature Map.
The newly introduced feature on the social networking site automatically shows user's location on Map app alongside any reel, photo or other content for the next 24 hours (if posted with Map feature turned on).
With the launch of this new feature, Meta platform ignited widespread frenzy as users expressed privacy concerns on Reddit and Twitter.
However, Meta has clarified that the feature is an “opt-in” only way to share your active location with the friends you choose.
Regardless of Meta's reassurance, here how to disable your location off on the Instagram Map
For Apple and Android users below is the step by step guide on how they can turn Instagram Maps location sharing off.
1. Tap Messages in the top right of Feed.
2. Tap Map at the top of your inbox.
3. Tap Settings in the top right and select “no one”
4. Tap Update at the bottom to save your changes.
It is pertinent to mention that as per Meta if users have not enabled their location access on yet, it will remain disabled by default.
Instagram boss Adam Mosseri breaks silence on why users see their friends on Instagram Map who haven’t enabled the feature or opted in?
Mosseri explained that users are seeing location-tagged content (reels and posts) on Instagram that are also included in the map UI.
"Your last reel is showing up on the map, not your current location. Your live location is not being shared, and it will never be unless you decide to share it," he wrote.
Mosseri further assured that "We’ll get out a few design improvements as quickly as possible."