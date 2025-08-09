Sam Altman dismisses Elon Musk's r on OpenAI GPT-5 and Microsoft

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman clapped back at the tech giant Elon Musk after his comments about GPT-5 and Microsoft.
According to Outlook Business, Altman on Friday, August 8, responded to the Tesla owner Musk’s criticism of the new GPT-5 and prediction that OpenAI will “eat Microsoft alive” after their million-dollar partnership.
The 40-year-old in an interview with CNBC was asked about the richest person in the world’s claims that the xAI model Grok 4 outperforms GPT-5 and his comments about integration with Microsoft, he replied, “You know, I don’t think about him that much. I thought he was just, like, tweeting all day (on X) about how much OpenAI sucks, and our model is bad, and, you know, (we’re) not gonna be a good company and all that.”
Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella responded to the warning by embracing the competition and expressing his excitement about having Grok 4 on Azure.
Replying to the SpaceX owner’s comments, Nadella wrote, “People have been trying for 50 years, and that’s the fun of it! Each day you learn something new and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5!”
Furthermore, Microsoft this week launched GPT-5 across their multiple platforms, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry, while calling it the “most capable model yet” that will bring powerful new advances in reasoning, coding, and chat, all trained on Azure.