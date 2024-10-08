Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election

Kamala Harris faced pointed questions on the Biden administration's handling of U.S. support for Ukraine, the growing concerns over border security, and the mounting national debt during the latest interview.
While conversing at a one-on-one interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes, the Vice president defended her immigration record, which has been heavily attacked by Trump and Republicans.
Bill Whitaker asked her whether it was a “mistake” to loosen border restrictions put in place during Trump's presidency, given that the Biden-Harris administration re-enacted restrictions three years after taking control of the White House.
“It's a longstanding problem. And solutions are at hand. And from day one, literally, we have been offering solutions,” she said, accusing Trump of exerting pressure on congressional Republicans to sabotage a border agreement that would have strengthened immigration enforcement.
Bill reacted“What I was asking was, was it a mistake to kind of allow that flood to happen in the first place?”
Harris replied that “the policies that we have been proposing are about fixing a problem, not promoting a problem”.
She also mentioned that she and Biden have “cut the flow of illegal immigration by half”.
Harris stated that she would only meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin if Ukraine was also present at the meeting.
She slammed Trump's position, saying: "He talks about, oh, he can end it on day one. You know what that is? It's about surrender," she said.
If Trump was still president, she said, "Putin would be in Kyiv right now".
She also was asked about her economic plan and how her government would fund its ambitions, which may add $3tr (£2.3tr) to the US national deficit over the next decade.
"My economic plan would strengthen America’s economy. His would weaken it," she said, adding that her plan relied on "strengthening small businesses".
Harris plans to raise taxes on the wealthy to pay for her proposals, while a non-partisan analysis found that Trump's proposals would increase the national debt by twice as much as Harris'.
The analysis also warned that neither candidate is addressing the country's growing $35.6tn debt.