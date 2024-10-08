Tim Walz opens up about calling Republicans ‘weird’

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz opened up about calling Donald Trump and JD Vance “weird” before becoming Kamala Harris’ running mate.
According to CBS News, Walz in an interview with Bill Whitaker in 60 Minutes revealed that he called Republicans weird because of their behavior and obsession with the personal lives of the people.
He said, “I was really talking about the behaviors: being obsessed with people's personal lives in their bedrooms and their reproductive rights, making up stories about legal folks, legally here eating cats and dogs, they're dehumanizing. They go beyond weird because I said this: it becomes almost dangerous. Let's debate policy in a real way. And let's try and find an objective truth again."
Moreover, the Democrat nominee for the vice president while answering questions about his past misstating for which he was widely criticized by the Republicans accepted that he “misspoke” about the events.
Whitaker also asked Walz if he and Harris had any disagreement since they had become a team to which he said, “Well, I, she'd probably disagreed with – she said, 'Tim, you know, you need to be a little more careful on how you say things,' whatever it might be.'"
However, a 60-year-old believes that people know the difference between a person who is “getting a date wrong” and a “pathological liar” like Donald Trump.
Walz joined the presidential race as the Democrat nominee for VP after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the race and Harris took the lead.