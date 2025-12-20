Ahaan Panday pens heartfelt note as he wins NDTV debut award for ‘Saiyaara’

Ahaan Panday is still enjoying the whirlwind success of his debut movie!
At the 2025 NDTV Indian of the Year event in New Delhi, the 27-year-old newbie Indian star bagged a major honor for his musical romantic drama film, Saiyaara.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, December 17, the actor expressed gratitude to NDTV for recognizing him with the esteemed Debutant Actor of the Year award.
“Thank you @NDTV for awarding me with the Indian of the Year 2025 - Debutant Actor of the Year award. What an end to the year,” he penned alongside a three-slide gallery featuring his photos with the award.
While speaking to the media at the ceremony, Panday confirmed that he has locked in his next project with a prominent Indian director.
"It's an Ali Abbas Zafar film... It's an action film. It will start rolling very soon," shared Ananya Panday’s cousin, adding, "It's being led by three people under the age of 30. It has been something that's not been done for a very long time.”
As per Pinkvilla, starring opposite Panday in the movie will be Sharvari and the project is backed by Yash Raj Films.
"Ahaan will need to prep in action for over 60 days to perfect the kind of raw action that Ali wants him to do on screen," told an insider.
For the unversed, Ahaan Panday comes from a prominent Bollywood family. He is the son of businessman Chikki (Aloke) Panday and fitness expert/author Deanne Panday.
He is also the nephew of veteran actor Chunky Panday and cousin of actress Ananya Panday.