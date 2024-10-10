Sci-Tech

WhatsApp unveils 20 exciting chat themes for a unique messaging experience

Users can choose the default theme in the app setting, which will be applied to all conversations

  • by Web Desk
  • October 10, 2024
WhatsApp is rolling out another exciting feature to enhance users chat experience.

The latest WhatsApp beta version, 2.24.21.34, allows users to pick from 20 different chat themes.

This feature was previously available in the iOS version and now WhatsApp is introducing this feature to Android users as well.

Users can choose the default theme in the app setting, which will be applied to all conversations.

Not only this, WhatsApp also gives the option to customize themes for individual chats as well.

When users select the theme, a matching message colour is applied automatically to complement the theme.

It is pertinent to note here that unlike Messenger and Instagram chat themes, other users will not be able to see the applied themes on WhatsApp.

This feature is currently available to a limited number of users to gather feedback and will gradually roll out to additional users in the coming weeks. 

