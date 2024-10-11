World

MSF suspends support for malnourished children in Sudan’s Zamzam camp

MSF said it had to halt activities in Zamzam camp following the obstruction of aid around nearby al-Fashir

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Medical charity MSF announced that it has had to halt operations in the large camp for displaced people in Sudan’s North Darfur region.

As per Reuters, this is the region where famine has been confirmed, which endangers the lives of thousands of malnourished children at risk of death.

It reported that it had to suspend its operation in Zamzam camp because aid efforts around the nearby city of al-Fashir have been obstructed by Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

MSF's Claire San Filippo told a briefing on Friday, noting, "Because of the supply blockades MSF has been forced to stop supporting Zamzam camp and leave 5,000 children who are malnourished, including 2,900 children who are severely malnourished, without support.”

She further added, "It is heartbreaking to have to suspend our activities.”

Meanwhile, on Friday RSF released a video statement in which they ensured the safe passage for civilians in al-Fashir and supplyied them with essential provisions. 

