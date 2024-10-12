Donald Trump gives death penalty threat to immigrants in new speech

World

The former U.S President claims that immigrants who kill Americans will face death penalty if he gets elected

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
Donald Trump has vowed to give the death penalty to immigrants who kill American citizens in a new speech.

On Friday, the Republican presidential candidate addressed supporters in Aurora, Colorado.

During the speech, Trump made the announcement of his upcoming plans if he becomes the president.

“I am hereby calling for the death penalty for any migrant that kills any American citizen or a law enforcement officer,” he said.

While talking about the scheme Operation Aurora, Thump added, “We will send elite squads of ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], Border Patrol and federal law enforcement officers and arrest and deport every last illegal alien gang member until there is not a single one left.”

The former president has also noted that the city became a “war zone” by members of Tren de Aragua, a violent Venezuelan gang.

Back in July, police arrested two men of Tren de Aragua after a shooting in Aurora.

Trump continued, “These people are the most violent people on earth. And remember they don’t just come from South America, they come from the Congo in Africa. They come from all over the world. They come from the Middle East. They come from Asia.”

The U.S elections will take place on November 5, 2024⁩.

World News

Hot air balloon collides with radio tower during Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui assassinated in Mumbai attack
PM Keir Starmer gets emotional about Alex Salmond’s death
Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies at 69
Poland temporarily halts right to asylum to tackle illegal migration
A-bomb survivors use Nobel Prize to warn of nuclear dangers
Turkish Foreign Minister to engage with Greece on airspace and maritime disputes
Kamala Harris set to publicly share medical information to challenge Trump’s transparency
Evan Gershkovich set to reveal his untold story of resilience in upcoming memoir
China announces debt increase to improve economic growth
Massive fire destroys historic church in coastal Chile
Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting