Donald Trump gives death penalty threat to immigrants in new speech

Donald Trump has vowed to give the death penalty to immigrants who kill American citizens in a new speech.
On Friday, the Republican presidential candidate addressed supporters in Aurora, Colorado.
During the speech, Trump made the announcement of his upcoming plans if he becomes the president.
“I am hereby calling for the death penalty for any migrant that kills any American citizen or a law enforcement officer,” he said.
While talking about the scheme Operation Aurora, Thump added, “We will send elite squads of ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], Border Patrol and federal law enforcement officers and arrest and deport every last illegal alien gang member until there is not a single one left.”
The former president has also noted that the city became a “war zone” by members of Tren de Aragua, a violent Venezuelan gang.
Back in July, police arrested two men of Tren de Aragua after a shooting in Aurora.
Trump continued, “These people are the most violent people on earth. And remember they don’t just come from South America, they come from the Congo in Africa. They come from all over the world. They come from the Middle East. They come from Asia.”
The U.S elections will take place on November 5, 2024.