Health

Nobel Prize in Medicine 2024: US scientists win for microRNA discovery

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine has been awarded to American scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
Nobel Prize in Medicine 2024: US scientists win for microRNA discovery
Nobel Prize in Medicine 2024: US scientists win for microRNA discovery

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine has been given to American scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their role in the groundbreaking discovery of microRNA, a tiny genetic molecule crucial for gene regulation.

According to the Nobel Committee news release on Monday, the research, conducted in the 1990s "revealed a new dimension to gene regulation, essential for all complex life forms," including humans.

“We know from genetic research that cells and tissues do not develop normally without microRNAs,” the committee wrote.

They further added, “Abnormal regulation by microRNA can contribute to cancer, and mutations in genes coding for microRNAs have been found in humans, causing conditions such as congenital hearing loss, eye and skeletal disorders.”

Ambros is a professor of natural science at the University of Massachusetts Medical School while Ruvkun serve as a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School.

The committee further said that when the duo breakthrough study “were initially met with almost deafening silence from the scientific community.”

“Over the following years, hundreds of different microRNAs were identified. Today, we know that there are more than a thousand genes for different microRNAs in humans, and that gene regulation by microRNA is universal among multicellular organisms,” the Nobel committee added.

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother
Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife

Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife
Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke

Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Health News

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Vermont Health Commissioner issues statement on decade’s first EEE case
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Top 3 superfoods to speed up COVID, cold, or flu recovery
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
FDA greenlights combined COVID-19 and Flu test for at-home use
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
World Mental Health Day: Tips to improve employees mental health
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
New study reveals link between multiple sclerosis and cancer risk
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
The science of being wrong yet insisting we’re right
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
New Zealand, Australia to take measures amid looming bird flu threat
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
How to transform stress into positive energy? Find out
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Top 3 water-rich foods to fuel daily hydration goal
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
AstraZeneca seals $1.92 billion licensing deal with Hong Kong’s CSPC
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Mpox outbreak: Congo initiates first vaccination campaign
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Crucial things to know after breast cancer diagnosis