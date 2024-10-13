World

Harris hits back at Trump's health transparency claims with medical report

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
Kamala Harris has released her medical report which shows that she is in “excellent” health and completely fit for the presidential duties.

According to Associated Press, the vice president disclosed her medical report on Saturday, October 12, 2024, following the accusations from former US President Donald Trump that she lacks transparency as she has not released her health records.

Dr. Joshua Simmons, an Army colonel, and physician to the vice president, wrote the medical report of the 59-year-old stating that she maintains an active and healthy lifestyle and her physical health is “unremarkable.”

In a two-page letter, the doctor wrote, “(She) possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

Moreover, Harris, after disclosing her health records, slammed the Republican candidate for the presidency for not sharing his medical records, saying that he “doesn't want the American people to see whether or not he's fit to become president."

Harris’ campaign spokesperson following the release of the medical report also wrote on social media, “Your turn, Donald Trump."

Meanwhile, Trump’s team responded to Harris by quoting his doctor saying that the 78-year-old was in “perfect and excellent health.”

Trump’s campaign asserted that he had an “extremely busy and active campaign schedule" and Harris "does not have the stamina of President Trump."

Ukraine blasts Russia for alleged execution of captured troops after latest accusations
Afghanistan stands at 116th in Global Hunger Index amidst worsening food crisis
Baba Siddique murder: Notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility
Trump threatens to withhold FEMA for not helping Hurricane Helene victims
Hot air balloon collides with radio tower during Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui assassinated in Mumbai attack
PM Keir Starmer gets emotional about Alex Salmond’s death
Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies at 69
Poland temporarily halts right to asylum to tackle illegal migration
A-bomb survivors use Nobel Prize to warn of nuclear dangers
Turkish Foreign Minister to engage with Greece on airspace and maritime disputes