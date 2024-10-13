Harris hits back at Trump's health transparency claims with medical report

Kamala Harris has released her medical report which shows that she is in “excellent” health and completely fit for the presidential duties.
According to Associated Press, the vice president disclosed her medical report on Saturday, October 12, 2024, following the accusations from former US President Donald Trump that she lacks transparency as she has not released her health records.
Dr. Joshua Simmons, an Army colonel, and physician to the vice president, wrote the medical report of the 59-year-old stating that she maintains an active and healthy lifestyle and her physical health is “unremarkable.”
In a two-page letter, the doctor wrote, “(She) possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”
Moreover, Harris, after disclosing her health records, slammed the Republican candidate for the presidency for not sharing his medical records, saying that he “doesn't want the American people to see whether or not he's fit to become president."
Harris’ campaign spokesperson following the release of the medical report also wrote on social media, “Your turn, Donald Trump."
Meanwhile, Trump’s team responded to Harris by quoting his doctor saying that the 78-year-old was in “perfect and excellent health.”
Trump’s campaign asserted that he had an “extremely busy and active campaign schedule" and Harris "does not have the stamina of President Trump."