Baba Siddique murder: Notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder of the NCP leader Baba Siddique.

According to NDTV, former Maharashtra minister Siddique was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Mumbai, Bandra East, on Saturday night, October 13, 2024.

As per police, three shooters opened multiple rounds of fire on the NCP leader at around 9:30 pm.

Out of three, two of the shooters, Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, from Haryana, and Dharamraj Kashyap, 19, from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested, while the third one is identified as Shiv Kumar Gautam from UP, successfully escaped from the scene. The handler of the fatal attack is also on the run.

Moreover, hours after the murder of Siddique, the popular Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the fatal shooting of the Muslim position in a social media post.

Central agencies of India are now investigating the Facebook post from the Shubuu Lonkar account, which NDTV sources claimed is actually an associate of the Bishnoi gang, Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar.

Moreover, the initial investigation revealed two shooters, Kashyap and Gautam, were from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. They are neighbors and worked as laborers in Pune before getting involved with the criminal gang.

Police said that suspects have been monitoring Siddique for months, and they had been paid Rs 50,000 each in advance for killing the former minister. Whereas the arms were delivered to them days before the assassination.

Furthermore, Delhi police also announced they would send a special team to Mumbai to investigate the murder of Siddique.

