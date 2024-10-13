Ukraine blasts Russia for alleged execution of captured troops after latest accusations

Ukraine has finally shared its reaction after reports that Russian forces executed captured Ukrainian soldiers.
As per the report, Ukrainian human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets mentioned that he noted the letter to the United Nations and the Red Cross about the allegations, accusing Moscow of breaching "all the rules and customs of war".
The intervention came after reporting by Ukrainian human rights organisation DeepState, which also shared its drone footage purporting to show the dead bodies of the troops who it said were drone operators.
However, Russian officials didn’t comment on these allegations yet
Since it initiated its surprise invasion earlier this summer, it is believed that Kyiv has sent thousands of soldiers to the Russian border region.
According to the DeepState images, the dead Ukrainian troops were stripped to their underwear and lying face down in what appeared to be farmland in Kursk.
The drone operators were overwhelmed by a swift Russian offensive, according to the source.
"These actions must not go unpunished, and the enemy must bear full responsibility," Lubinets wrote in a message to Telegram.
In a message, he added, "The international community should not turn a blind eye to such crimes!"
Notably, Kyiv made frequent accusations against Russia for executing captured Ukrainian troops - a war crime under the Geneva Convention