Kamala Harris unveils bold new policies to win over black voters ahead of 2024 election

Black voters now a days are a major discussion among the Harris campaign and many Democrats

  • October 14, 2024
There are only a few days left in the US presidential elections, and both the candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, are trying every possible strategy to gain power in the 2024 presidential elections.

As per multiple outlets, Harris recently revealed new policy proposals for black men, which include forgivable small business loans and access to a new legal recreational marijuana industry.

Black voters now a days are a major discussion among the Harris campaign and many Democrats including former US President Barack Obama, have expressed deep concerns about black voters’ involvement in the upcoming Nov.5 elections.

This new policy will help Harris gain support among black voters.

According to the new policies, about 1 million loans of up to $20,000 are fully forgivable to entrepreneurs in various communities.

These new policies also promised to help black entrepreneurs get access to the new industry.

Other proposals include to enhancing access to the cryptocurrency industry and launching a national health fairness initiative for Black Americans.

With this proposal, Harris is seeking to benefit all the men out there.

To note, if Harris wins the elections, she will be the second black president and the first black woman in the office.

