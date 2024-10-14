World

Donald Trump pledges significant immigration reforms to secure border control

Illegal immigration is a major concern and most of the voters see Trump as capable to tackle this issue

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
The Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently promised to hire an extra 10,000 border control agents to combat illegal migration.

Trump stated that he would achieve the goal by requesting US Congress for a 10% pay increase for border control agents and a $10,000 signing bonus.

At a rally in the border state of Arizona, an election battleground, Trump stated, “This will ensure that we can hire and keep the Border Patrol agents that we need."

There are only a few days left in the US presidential elections and both the candidates, Trump and Kamala Harris are locked in a tight race.

Both candidates are trying every possible effort to win the Nov.5 presidential elections.

Illegal immigration is a major concern and recent polls revealed that most of the voters are seeing Trump as the best person to be able to tackle this issue.

Meanwhile, Harris recently revealed new policy proposals for black men, which include forgivable small business loans and access to a new legal recreational marijuana industry.

