São Paulo struggles with widespread power outages following devastating storm

Half million customers in Latin America’s largest city, Sao Paulo are still without power from Friday storm.
The storm hit power lines and caused a major black out.
Enel Sao Paulo, a major distributer of energy said it would need time to restore parts of the electricity network that were badly damaged by winds.
Due to the storm, at least five people died and 537,000 consumers were still without electricity.
Regulatory agencies Aneel and Arsesp criticize Enel and say the company’s response to the storm was “much below expectations.”
They also hint at the possibility of the company’s contract expiration.
Enel's emergency plan calls for 2,500 people to work to restore services in severe weather, but its field teams put the number at 1,700 to 1,800 48 hours after the storm.
Blackouts have been a major issue since last year, which angered the citizens.