UK set to rejoin EU Erasmus student exchange programme in major policy shift

British students can once again participate in the European Union’s Erasmus student exchange programme as part of major policy shift.
According to Independent, the UK is all set to rejoin the Erasmus student exchange scheme of the EU as part of the Brexit reset deal in May this year.
The Cabinet Office said that the talks on the issue are “ongoing;” however, reports have suggested that the ministers could make an announcement as soon as Wednesday, December 17, and students will be able to take part in the exchange student scheme in January 2027.
The reports were welcomed by the universities in the UK. Chief executive of the Russell Group of leading universities, Tim Bradshaw, said, “We're delighted at the UK's association with Erasmus+. With an even greater scope than previous programmes, Erasmus+ opens up fantastic opportunities for students, adult learners and young people to all benefit from new experiences and learning.”
“It will also renew the huge contributions that EU students and staff make to life on our university campuses,” he added.
The Erasmus programme will allow UK students to study at a European university for a year without paying any extra fee and would provide the same opportunity to the EU students.
Notably, the UK pulled out of Erasmus in 2021, under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as part of the Brexit deal after he launched the Turing Scheme, providing funds for students to study, work, or volunteer abroad.