Michelle Obama reveals her plans with Rob, Michele Reiner before their death

Michelle Obama disclosed that she and her husband Barack Obama were scheduled to meet director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner the night they were killed.
The 78-year-old Rob and his 68-year-old wife were tragically found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home on Sunday night.
Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ms Obama said, "We've known them for many, many years, and we were supposed to be seeing them that night."
The former First Lady added, "Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know."
Reiner was known for directing some of the most-loved films of the 1980s and 1990s, including the rom-com When Harry Met Sally and the legal thriller A Few Good Men.
The Reiners' son, Nick has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was held in custody.
Former US president Obama also paid tribute to Reiner in a statement, noting, "Beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people - and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action."
Reiner's other films included The Princess Bride (1987), Ghosts Of Mississippi (1996) The Story Of Us (1999), The Magic Of Belle Isle (2012) and LBJ (2016).