Thousands of 210-million-year-old dinosaur footprints discovered in Italy

Thousands of dinosaur footprints, around 210 million years old have been found in a national park in northern Italy.
Some of the footprints are as large as 40 cm (15 inches), arranged in parallel rows and many clearly show the shapes of toes and claws.
As per BBC, scientists believe the dinosaurs that made the footprints were prosauropods, a type of plant-eating dinosaur characterized by long necks, small heads and sharp claws.
"I never would have imagined I'd come across such a spectacular discovery in the region where I live," said Milan-based paleontologist Cristiano Dal Sasso.
In September, photographer named Elio Della Ferrera discovered dinosaur footprints extending for hundreds of meters on a nearly vertical mountain wall in Stelvio National Park, located northeast of Milan.
Ferrera said he hoped the discovery would "spark reflection in all of us, highlighting how little we know about the places we live in: our home, our planet."
Millions of years ago, during the Triassic period, this area was a tidal flat, which eventually became part of the Alps.
Sasso said that the site had many dinosaurs and is very important and valuable for scientific research.
The site is in a remote area without walking paths and scientists will study it using drones and remote technology rather than visiting it in person.