World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Bondi Beach shooting suspect charged with 59 offences as funerals begin

Bondi Beach attack gunman, Naveed Akram, charged with 15 counts of murder and terrorism

  • By Bushra Saleem
Bondi Beach shooting suspect charged with 59 offences as funerals begin
Bondi Beach shooting suspect charged with 59 offences as funerals begin 

The alleged Bondi attacker who survived a shootout with police has been charged with 59 offences, including 15 counts of murder and one count of committing a terrorist act.

According to The Guardian, New South Wales police charged Naveed Akram, 24, on Wednesday, after he was arrested at the scene and taken to a Sydney hospital with critical injuries on Sunday night.

Police said in a statement, “Police will allege in court the man engaged in conduct that caused death, serious injury and endangered life to advance a religious cause and cause fear in the community. Early indications point to a terrorist attack inspired by Isis, a listed terrorist organisation in Australia.”

“Following extensive inquiries under Operation Arques … investigators attended a hospital where they charged a 24-year-old Bonnyrigg man with 59 offences,” they added.

Akram was charged after waking from a coma on Tuesday, with the matter heard in court on Wednesday afternoon.

He did not apply for bail, and will next face court again on 8 April.

Among the charges against him are 40 counts of wounding with intent to murder, one count of placing an explosive in or near a building, a charge of discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and a charge of publicly displaying a terrorist symbol.

Akram and his father, 50-year-old Sajid Akram, had allegedly opened fire on those attending an event to mark the start of an eight-day Hanukah festival at Bondi beach on Sunday.

Nuno Loureiro: Homicide investigation launched after MIT professor shot dead

Nuno Loureiro: Homicide investigation launched after MIT professor shot dead
Karoline Leavitt's Vanity Fair photo sparks online criticism and speculation

Karoline Leavitt's Vanity Fair photo sparks online criticism and speculation
UK set to rejoin EU Erasmus student exchange programme in major policy shift

UK set to rejoin EU Erasmus student exchange programme in major policy shift
Michelle Obama reveals her plans with Rob, Michele Reiner before their death

Michelle Obama reveals her plans with Rob, Michele Reiner before their death
Thousands of 210-million-year-old dinosaur footprints discovered in Italy

Thousands of 210-million-year-old dinosaur footprints discovered in Italy
Bondi Beach tragedy involves suspect with links to India

Bondi Beach tragedy involves suspect with links to India
BBC vows to fight Trump’s $10bn lawsuit over controversial speech edit

BBC vows to fight Trump’s $10bn lawsuit over controversial speech edit
Brown University shooter: FBI releases new images as manhunt continues

Brown University shooter: FBI releases new images as manhunt continues
Bettina Anderson shares first post after engagement to Trump Jr.

Bettina Anderson shares first post after engagement to Trump Jr.
BBC hit with $10 billion lawsuit from Trump over edited January 6 speech

BBC hit with $10 billion lawsuit from Trump over edited January 6 speech
Trump's 'sick' comments on Rob Reiner death sparks backlash: 'Disgusting’

Trump's 'sick' comments on Rob Reiner death sparks backlash: 'Disgusting’
Brian Walshe found guilty in horrifying murder of wife Ana

Brian Walshe found guilty in horrifying murder of wife Ana

Popular News

Patrick Mahomes' injury sparks Tom Brady rare admission about ACL struggle

Patrick Mahomes' injury sparks Tom Brady rare admission about ACL struggle
16 minutes ago
Talwinder, Meesha Shafi take music beyond border with new song ‘Sachay Loki’

Talwinder, Meesha Shafi take music beyond border with new song ‘Sachay Loki’
45 minutes ago
Jannik Sinner to play first-ever match in South Korea before Australian Open

Jannik Sinner to play first-ever match in South Korea before Australian Open
an hour ago