Karoline Leavitt's Vanity Fair photo sparks online criticism and speculation

Vanity Fair's unflattering close-ups of White House figures draw aesthetic and political debate

Karoline Leavitt's Vanity Fair close-up has sparked a widespread online debate.

Some critics online are wondering the same after a new Vanity Fair photo of the White House press secretary sparked a wave of commentary across social media, according to Enquirer.

The image appears in a recent Vanity Fair article centered on an interview with President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and features a tightly cropped shot of Leavitt’s face.

Several viewers zeroed in on Leavitt’s lips, with some speculating that she may have recently received lip injections. In the image, small red marks appear along the edges of her lips beneath the gloss she was wearing.

“Oh they did her diiiiirty with this one. Those are literally fresh injection marks on her upper lip,” one Reddit user wrote.

Another commenter added, “It looks like when I caught Hand Foot and Mouth virus from my toddler,” while a third one wrote, “I love this for her. Her makeup is rubbed off her nose too. They didn’t do a single thing to help her out here.”

The scrutiny over Leavitt’s appearance came as both she and Wiles publicly criticized Vanity Fair for its handling of the interview itself.

In the article, Wiles was quoted describing Trump, 79, as having “an alcoholic’s personality” and saying he “operates [with] a view that there’s nothing he can’t do.”

Wiles, who has worked with Trump since his 2016 campaign in Florida, later pushed back forcefully against the outlet.

