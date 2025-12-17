Melania Trump documentary trailer reveals January release date

World
  • By Hania Jamil
  • By Hania Jamil
A first look at Melania Trump's documentary titled Melania has been revealed!

On Wednesday, December 17, the first lady shared the trailer on her X account, which began with Melania making eye contact with the camera as she says, "Here we go again," followed by a mixture of clips being played from the White House to her boarding a plane.

In the cinematic video, as Trump calls being a "peacemaker" his proudest legacy, Melania corrects him by saying, "Peacemaker and unifier."

Amazon MGM Studio's documentary trailer also showcased Melania congratulating President Donald Trump on the phone from a golden bathroom.

"Did you watch it?" the president asks on the other end of the call.

I did not, I will see it on the news," she replies.

The trailer also features text that reads, "Witness history in the making. 20 days to become the first lady of the United States of America," with the project aiming to showcase events leading to the presidential inauguration in January.

Directed by Brett Ratner, the film is due for release in theatres on January 30, 2026.

Watch Melania trailer here:



