World
  • By Hania Jamil
World

Polar bear shocks scientists by adopting cub in rare case near Churchill

Scientists are trying to identify the adopted cub with genetic samples, as nothing is known about its biological mother

  • By Hania Jamil
Polar bear shocks scientists by adopting cub in rare case near Churchill
Polar bear shocks scientists by adopting cub in rare case near Churchill

Researchers could not believe their eyes when they witnessed that a mother polar bear in northern Canada had adopted a cub that was not biologically hers.

The five-year-old mother bear and her 10 to 11-month-old cub were observed and filmed on camera during the annual polar bear migration along the Western Hudson Bay near Churchill, Manitoba.

Alyssa McCall, a scientist at Polar Bears International, shared, "It's unusual. We don't really know why it happens...but we know it doesn't happen often at all."

Out of 4,600 bears studied for over five decades in the town known for its polar bear population, this is only the 13th known case of adoption.

The mother bear was first captured as she emerged from her maternity den this spring. At the time, she had one cub, which scientists tagged for study.

In the fall, she was seen with two cubs, one without a tag. Researchers are not sure what happened to the new cub's biological mother.

"The bears need all the help they can get these days with climate change," Evan Richardson, a polar bear scientist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said in a video statement to the BBC.

He added, "If females have the opportunity to pick up another cub and care for it and successfully wean it, it's a good thing for bears in Churchill."

Polar bears in the wild only have 50% chance of surviving into adulthood, but having a mother caring for them significantly improves the odds.

Melania Trump documentary trailer reveals January release date

Melania Trump documentary trailer reveals January release date
Childhood friends discover $55,000 worth of diamond in India

Childhood friends discover $55,000 worth of diamond in India
Bondi Beach shooting suspect charged with 59 offences as funerals begin

Bondi Beach shooting suspect charged with 59 offences as funerals begin

Nuno Loureiro: Homicide investigation launched after MIT professor shot dead

Nuno Loureiro: Homicide investigation launched after MIT professor shot dead
Karoline Leavitt's Vanity Fair photo sparks online criticism and speculation

Karoline Leavitt's Vanity Fair photo sparks online criticism and speculation
UK set to rejoin EU Erasmus student exchange programme in major policy shift

UK set to rejoin EU Erasmus student exchange programme in major policy shift
Michelle Obama reveals her plans with Rob, Michele Reiner before their death

Michelle Obama reveals her plans with Rob, Michele Reiner before their death
Thousands of 210-million-year-old dinosaur footprints discovered in Italy

Thousands of 210-million-year-old dinosaur footprints discovered in Italy
Bondi Beach tragedy involves suspect with links to India

Bondi Beach tragedy involves suspect with links to India
BBC vows to fight Trump’s $10bn lawsuit over controversial speech edit

BBC vows to fight Trump’s $10bn lawsuit over controversial speech edit
Brown University shooter: FBI releases new images as manhunt continues

Brown University shooter: FBI releases new images as manhunt continues
Bettina Anderson shares first post after engagement to Trump Jr.

Bettina Anderson shares first post after engagement to Trump Jr.

Popular News

Leonardo DiCaprio drops shocking truth about his 1997 blockbuster movie

Leonardo DiCaprio drops shocking truth about his 1997 blockbuster movie
36 minutes ago
New flu variant strains Europe’s healthcare systems, WHO says

New flu variant strains Europe’s healthcare systems, WHO says
39 minutes ago
Sydney Sweeney quietly hangs out with Scooter Braun after 'Housemaid' premiere

Sydney Sweeney quietly hangs out with Scooter Braun after 'Housemaid' premiere
2 hours ago