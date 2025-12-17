Entertainment
  By Hafsa Noor
Selena Gomez breaks silence on painful comments about her skin condition

Selena Gomez has broken silence on receiving horrible comments on social media for her skin condition.

The Only Murders In The Building actress, 33, recently posted a clip on her Instagram Stories where she appeared without makeup, revealing that a follower had mistaken her sun-exposure-related skin condition for facial hair, prompting her to clear the air.

Selena shared the melasma on her face has been mistaken for moustache.

She said, "Someone made me laugh because they asked me: 'How do you shave your moustache?' ... I was like: 'I totally get it.' It's actually not [a moustache]! It's my melasma. I take care of it and I treat it, but yeah no, it's there.”

The Rare Beauty founder added, "I actually have melasma and a pimple. It's actually from the sun, so you'll have to obviously wear sunscreen and be careful."

Selena, who's been running her beauty brand since 2019, previously spoke about her struggles with acne, a skin condition that flares up when she's stressed or leaves on her skincare routine.

In an episode of Vogue's Beauty Secrets, she explained, "I notice when I get stressed or something I break out more or I get lazy with my routine so I feel like it's just become a part of it.”

The pop icon also posted pictures with her husband, Benny Blanco, preparing for Christmas.

