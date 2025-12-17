Leonardo DiCaprio drops shocking truth about his 1997 blockbuster movie 

Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
The James Cameron's superhit movie, 'Titanic' was premiered in 1997

Leonardo DiCaprio has made a shocking claim about his superhit 1997 movie, Titanic

In a conversation with Variety, the Shutter Island star said he never watched his beloved 1997 blockbuster film.

While discussing the installation of Varity and CNN’s Actors on Actors was published on Wednesday, December 17.

At one point in the discussion, Lawrence asked DiCaprio, "Have you rewatched Titanic?" to which the actor replied, "No. I haven’t seen it before."

"Oh, you should. I bet you could watch it now, it’s so good, I don’t really watch my films, do you? No, I’ve never made something like Titanic — if I did, I would watch it. Once I was really drunk, I put on American Hustle. I was like, 'I wonder if I’m good at acting?' I put it on, and I don’t remember what the answer is," the 51-year-old Oscar-winner noted.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are currently promoting their 2021 Netflix movie, Don’t Look Up. 

However, in 1997, the actor starred alongside Kate Winslet and the movie was directed by James Cameron.

In the movie, DiCaprio played the role of an itinerant, poor orphan from Chippewa Falls as Jack Dawson, and Winslet portrayed the character as Rose.   

