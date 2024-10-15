World

Russia demands $1 billion from Shell for damages amid boycott

Russian General Prosecutor’s office burdened Shell 1 billion Euro ($1.09 billion) for destruction, on Tuesday October 15, 2024

  October 15, 2024
Russia sought $1 billion from international energy major Shell for its boycott due to Ukraine invasion. 

The warring country sued several companies of Shell including Shell Energy Europe Limited, Shell International Exploration & Production B.V., Shell Neftegaz Development, Shell Exploration & Production Services B.V., Shell Sakhalin Services B.V. and Shell Sakhalin Holdings В.V.

As per Reuters, Shell had equal stake in a plant that produced liquefies natural gas on the Pacific island of Sakhalin led by Kremlin-Controlled Gazprom.

Based on information, the Shell companies ruptured the contacts and obligations which led to country's financial loss.

Moscow, the capital of Russia took complete control of specific energy plant, owned by Shell, as a result of western agreements.

According to Russian’s court website, the Prosecutor General of Russia filed a lawsuit against eight units of Shell earlier this month, that previously started the clash with Ukraine back in 2022.

Court of Russia mentioned that a hearing was due December 11, 2023 but shell hasn’t responded to the request yet.

Notably, Google, Apple and Microsoft suspended their operations in Russia along with food chains like McDonald’s, KFC and Starbucks. 

