Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Jake Paul flaunts wealth, guns on private jet in post Joshua defeat stunt

Anthony Joshua stops Jake Paul in sixth-round knockout at Kaseya Center in Miami

  • By Bushra Saleem
Jake Paul flaunts wealth, guns on private jet in post Joshua defeat stunt
Jake Paul flaunts wealth, guns on private jet in post Joshua defeat stunt

Jake Paul shocked everyone with his bold post-defeat move after getting knocked out by Anthony Joshua.

According to The Mirror, Paul is drowning his sorrows in cash after his brutal knockout defeat against Anthony Joshua on Saturday morning.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer lasted six rounds with the giant Brit in their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida before jaw breaking knock-out.

Joshua's powerful right hand was so powerful that Paul's jaw was left broken in multiple places, requiring surgery quickly after the fight had concluded.

However, days after the defeat the American showed off his earnings from the fight in an image that also showed off various weaponry inside a private jet.

The American fighter has kept highly active on social media in the aftermath and in his latest Instagram post flaunted his takings from the high in the form of wads of $100 bills all over the floor of a private jet, also posing with several various guns in the same photograph.

"The American Dream [US flag emoji]. Start yours today. Believe in it. Fail. Work. Fail. Learn. Fail. Don’t ever stop," wrote Paul, who could be seen holding a gold-plated magnum while smoking a cigar.

The post itself has earned comparisons to pictures posted by former fellow boxer 'Money' Mayweather in years gone by.

The former five-time world champion would often pose with his millions in cash after huge fights during his own 21-year professional career.

Paul has already praised the sport and said he plans to continue boxing and aim for world titles, especially at cruiserweight once recovered.

However, he will have to wait a full 60 days before entering the ring again as a mandatory medical suspension comes into effect following his knockout.

Alexandar Isak faces 'serious' injury concern after scoring in Liverpool victory

Alexandar Isak faces 'serious' injury concern after scoring in Liverpool victory
Cristiano Ronaldo gets heartfelt shoutout from Mbappé after 59-goal feat

Cristiano Ronaldo gets heartfelt shoutout from Mbappé after 59-goal feat
Nick Kyrgios set for long-awaited ATP comeback at Brisbane International

Nick Kyrgios set for long-awaited ATP comeback at Brisbane International

Australia crushes England to clinch Ashes with 3-0 lead

Australia crushes England to clinch Ashes with 3-0 lead
Lewis Hamilton meets Michael B. Jordan in favourite city post-F1 season

Lewis Hamilton meets Michael B. Jordan in favourite city post-F1 season
Andrew Tate Gets bloodied by Chase DeMoor, fans slam ‘worst boxing’

Andrew Tate Gets bloodied by Chase DeMoor, fans slam ‘worst boxing’
Kylian Mbappé gets unexpected birthday wish after €60M court win

Kylian Mbappé gets unexpected birthday wish after €60M court win
Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028

Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028
Anthony Joshua sends 'fiery' challenge to Tyson Fury after Jake Paul knockout

Anthony Joshua sends 'fiery' challenge to Tyson Fury after Jake Paul knockout
Salah’s teammate spills secrets from dressing room after benching controversy

Salah’s teammate spills secrets from dressing room after benching controversy
Travis Kelce confirms playing Chiefs' final games amid retirement rumors

Travis Kelce confirms playing Chiefs' final games amid retirement rumors
Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor Misfits Boxing: What’s prize money?

Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor Misfits Boxing: What’s prize money?

Popular News

Jake Paul flaunts wealth, guns on private jet in post Joshua defeat stunt

Jake Paul flaunts wealth, guns on private jet in post Joshua defeat stunt
3 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr gets stern warning from Dad at Turning Point USA event

Donald Trump Jr gets stern warning from Dad at Turning Point USA event
4 hours ago
Nicki Minaj drops bombshell at AmericaFest as she joins Erika Kirk

Nicki Minaj drops bombshell at AmericaFest as she joins Erika Kirk
3 hours ago