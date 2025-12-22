Jake Paul flaunts wealth, guns on private jet in post Joshua defeat stunt

Jake Paul shocked everyone with his bold post-defeat move after getting knocked out by Anthony Joshua.
According to The Mirror, Paul is drowning his sorrows in cash after his brutal knockout defeat against Anthony Joshua on Saturday morning.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer lasted six rounds with the giant Brit in their bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida before jaw breaking knock-out.
Joshua's powerful right hand was so powerful that Paul's jaw was left broken in multiple places, requiring surgery quickly after the fight had concluded.
However, days after the defeat the American showed off his earnings from the fight in an image that also showed off various weaponry inside a private jet.
The American fighter has kept highly active on social media in the aftermath and in his latest Instagram post flaunted his takings from the high in the form of wads of $100 bills all over the floor of a private jet, also posing with several various guns in the same photograph.
"The American Dream [US flag emoji]. Start yours today. Believe in it. Fail. Work. Fail. Learn. Fail. Don’t ever stop," wrote Paul, who could be seen holding a gold-plated magnum while smoking a cigar.
The post itself has earned comparisons to pictures posted by former fellow boxer 'Money' Mayweather in years gone by.
The former five-time world champion would often pose with his millions in cash after huge fights during his own 21-year professional career.
Paul has already praised the sport and said he plans to continue boxing and aim for world titles, especially at cruiserweight once recovered.
However, he will have to wait a full 60 days before entering the ring again as a mandatory medical suspension comes into effect following his knockout.