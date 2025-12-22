Princess Beatrice makes shocking move after Andrew’s new explicit snap released

Princess Beatrice has taken a firm decision after disgraced father Andrew's new explicit photo released.
The Princess of York has decided to ditch Andrew and mom Sarah Ferguson this Christmas despite their invitation to spend last family holiday at the Royal Lodge amid eviction orders from King Charles.
Just a day after the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein controversy took a nasty turn with the release of an absurd photo of the former Duke - lying on laps at Sandringham estate, Beatrice snubbed her parents as she decided to spend the festive season away from them.
As per the inside sources, Beatrice will not be joining her parents in Christmas festivities as she has decided to leave the UK for a skiing trip abroad with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his close pals.
In addition to this, despite having an invitation from her the monarch to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham with Royal Family, Beatrice will not be joining them either, to avoid any "embarrassment".
As reported by The Sun, Beatrice has been telling her pals she is "tormented" by the "tug" between her parents and royal members.
A close pal of the Princess told the outlet, "Beatrice doesn't want to cause any embarrassment and was torn between loyalty to the King and her parents."
"She didn't want it to look like they were snubbing anyone so it was easier to go off with friends," they added.
The report further suggests that Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie is believed to be struggling with a similar dilemma and she might also snub her parents.
It is pertinent to mention, the York sisters were spotted arriving at the Royal Family's early Christmas party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, December 16 without their parents.