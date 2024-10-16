‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years

The ancient Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, appeared in the sky across the globe including India, exciting the astronomers and stargazers.
Discovered back in January 2023, Comet is back with a unique viewing chance for sky lovers worldwide on Tuesday, October 16, 2024.
As per the reports, the viewers took the opportunity to record stunning videos and click images of this mesmerising view.
According to NASA official website, Comet C/2023 is considered occasional as elliptical orbit allows it to be visible only once, so this appearance is really unique for all.
Reacting to the rare event, a viewer posted on X, "I spotted Comet C/2023 A3 this evening! It was boldly shining through the clouds, visible to the naked eye."
"Check out this stunning shot of its long tail! I even snapped a pic back on September 28 from Angkor Wat—talk about a comet road trip!” the user added.
Another penned, “This evening, I finally captured Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) from Srinagar, Kashmir.”
"Witnessing Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) above the troposphere in a half-hour time-lapse! The magnificent dust tail and its mysterious ‘anti-tail’ were visible even to the naked eye. Welcome to the October comet season—let’s enjoy this cosmic carnival!" noted the third.
Notably, observatories in China and South Africa found that shooting star comes from Oort cloud.
It last visited earth when Neanderthals were around, making this sight breath taking for astronomers.