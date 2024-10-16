Sci-Tech

‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years

Netizens of India captured rare photos of Comet which was seen 80,000 years ago

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024


The ancient Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, appeared in the sky across the globe including India, exciting the astronomers and stargazers.

Discovered back in January 2023, Comet is back with a unique viewing chance for sky lovers worldwide on Tuesday, October 16, 2024.

As per the reports, the viewers took the opportunity to record stunning videos and click images of this mesmerising view.

According to NASA official website, Comet C/2023 is considered occasional as elliptical orbit allows it to be visible only once, so this appearance is really unique for all.

Reacting to the rare event, a viewer posted on X, "I spotted Comet C/2023 A3 this evening! It was boldly shining through the clouds, visible to the naked eye."

"Check out this stunning shot of its long tail! I even snapped a pic back on September 28 from Angkor Wat—talk about a comet road trip!” the user added.

Another penned, “This evening, I finally captured Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) from Srinagar, Kashmir.”

"Witnessing Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) above the troposphere in a half-hour time-lapse! The magnificent dust tail and its mysterious ‘anti-tail’ were visible even to the naked eye. Welcome to the October comet season—let’s enjoy this cosmic carnival!" noted the third.

Notably, observatories in China and South Africa found that shooting star comes from Oort cloud. 

It last visited earth when Neanderthals were around, making this sight breath taking for astronomers. 

Hoax bomb threat disrupts Indian airline flight operation

Hoax bomb threat disrupts Indian airline flight operation
Gigi Hadid gives special nod to Taylor Swift at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid gives special nod to Taylor Swift at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Week

Princess Rajwa enjoys football match with husband Crown Prince Hussein

Princess Rajwa enjoys football match with husband Crown Prince Hussein
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years

‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years

Sci-Tech News

‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Elon Musk Starlink to provide internet in Italy's remote areas
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Google revamps Play Store layout to simplify app installation process
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
WhatsApp introduces innovative feature for iOS to revisit status updates effortlessly
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Musk slams Ambani's lobbying efforts on India’s satellite spectrum auction
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Brazilian scientists uncover ancient reptile fossil from 237 million years ago
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
WhatsApp soon allows users to customize their video playback speed
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
SpaceX successfully hitches Starship booster in fifth flight test
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
TikTok’s internal documents reveal SHOCKING algorithm dangers
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
TikTok cuts hundreds of jobs in shift towards AI
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
WhatsApp enhances chat organization with new list limit feature
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Elon Musk’s Robotaxi to drive Uber out of business?
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design