Zelenskyy reveals ‘victory plan’ to end war at Ukrainian parliament

  Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a “victory plan” to end the war with Russia on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, in the parliament.

According to BBC, the president said that by following his five-point proposal with the additional three secret clauses, the war that began in February 2022 with the Russian invasion could end next year.

Zelenskyy told the parliamentarians, “If we start moving according to this victory plan now, it may be possible to end the war no later than next year… Regardless of what [Russian President Vladimir] Putin wants, we must all change the circumstances so that Russia is forced to peace.”

Moreover, he asserted that receiving an “unconditional invitation” to join the military alliance would show “how our partners truly see Ukraine’s place in the security architecture.”

The five points of the victory plan include:

• Invite Ukraine to join the NATO military alliance.

• Allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles on Russian territory and continuation of Ukraine's military operations against Russia to avoid the formation of “buffer zones” in Ukraine.

• Stopping Russia through a non-nuclear strategic deterrent package deployed on Ukrainian soil.

• The US and the UK should jointly protest the critical natural resources of Ukraine and use their economic potential.

• In the post-war period, Ukrainian troops replaced American troops stationed all across Europe.

Meanwhile, the three secret “addendums" would only be disclosed to the Ukrainian allies.

