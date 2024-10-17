Sci-Tech

Instagram simplifies profile sharing with exciting new digital cards for creators

Users can customise the background colour, upload a selfie or use a custom emoji for the card background

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Instagram simplifies profile sharing with exciting new digital cards for creators
Instagram simplifies profile sharing with exciting new digital cards for creators

Instagram has unveiled a new and unique feature for creators, making it simpler and more enjoyable to share their profiles.

This new feature allows users to design a two sided digital card, along with customizable options.

Along with the QR code, users now have the option to add bio information, links to other pages, music and much more.

Users can customise the background colour, upload a selfie or use a custom emoji for the card background.

One side of the card is designed for sharing information, while the other side has a QR code that others can scan to access the profile.

How to access the feature?

The company claims it gives creators a quick way to connect with brands for easy collaboration.

To share profile cards, users need to access the profile section of Instagram and select the Share Profile option.

Users can customise the profile card by clicking on the edit icon and adding the desired information.

Apart from sharing on stories, Instagram profile cards can also be shared on other platforms.

3 so-called ‘healthy’ snacks that might be deceiving you

3 so-called ‘healthy’ snacks that might be deceiving you
Hailey Bieber’s father claims she helps Justin Bieber ‘survive’

Hailey Bieber’s father claims she helps Justin Bieber ‘survive’
Instagram takes safety measures to combat sextortion targeting teen users

Instagram takes safety measures to combat sextortion targeting teen users
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit

Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit

Sci-Tech News

Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
WhatsApp to enable quick reactions with recently used emojis for all users
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
Meta layoffs spark uncertainty for WhatsApp and Instagram employees
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
Australia to ban social media amid team isolation fear
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
EU AI Act checker reveals major compliance gaps in big tech’s AI practices
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
Elon Musk Starlink to provide internet in Italy's remote areas
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
Google revamps Play Store layout to simplify app installation process
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
WhatsApp introduces innovative feature for iOS to revisit status updates effortlessly
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
Musk slams Ambani's lobbying efforts on India’s satellite spectrum auction
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
Brazilian scientists uncover ancient reptile fossil from 237 million years ago
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
WhatsApp soon allows users to customize their video playback speed
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
SpaceX successfully hitches Starship booster in fifth flight test