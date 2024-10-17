Instagram simplifies profile sharing with exciting new digital cards for creators

Instagram has unveiled a new and unique feature for creators, making it simpler and more enjoyable to share their profiles.
This new feature allows users to design a two sided digital card, along with customizable options.
Along with the QR code, users now have the option to add bio information, links to other pages, music and much more.
Users can customise the background colour, upload a selfie or use a custom emoji for the card background.
One side of the card is designed for sharing information, while the other side has a QR code that others can scan to access the profile.
How to access the feature?
The company claims it gives creators a quick way to connect with brands for easy collaboration.
To share profile cards, users need to access the profile section of Instagram and select the Share Profile option.
Users can customise the profile card by clicking on the edit icon and adding the desired information.
Apart from sharing on stories, Instagram profile cards can also be shared on other platforms.