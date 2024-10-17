WhatsApp to enable quick reactions with recently used emojis for all users

Sci-Tech

WhatsApp is planning to introduce the new feature to both Android and iOS users

  by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
WhatsApp continues to introduce new and exciting features to enhance users’ experience.

In recent updates, WhatsApp is introducing a feature that allows users react to messages with recent emojis.

As per several reports, WhatsApp is planning to introduce this feature to both Android and iOS users in future updates.

Currently, the Reaction Tray includes six default emojis, offering users a basic choice for instant message responses.

Instead of searching through the emoji panel to find the appropriate emoji, users will now be able to easily scroll through their recently used emojis directly from the tray.

Additionally, WhatsApp is launching a new feature that allows users to see previously viewed status from the chats tab.

iOS users previously were only able to view the status from the chats tab when the new update was shared.

Users saw a ring around the contact’s profile picture, and after viewing the status, it would disappear.

However, with this update, the ring will turn grey, making it easier to view the status again.

Sci-Tech News

Instagram simplifies profile sharing with exciting new digital cards for creators
Meta layoffs spark uncertainty for WhatsApp and Instagram employees
Australia to ban social media amid team isolation fear
EU AI Act checker reveals major compliance gaps in big tech’s AI practices
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Elon Musk Starlink to provide internet in Italy's remote areas
Google revamps Play Store layout to simplify app installation process
WhatsApp introduces innovative feature for iOS to revisit status updates effortlessly
Musk slams Ambani's lobbying efforts on India’s satellite spectrum auction
Brazilian scientists uncover ancient reptile fossil from 237 million years ago
WhatsApp soon allows users to customize their video playback speed
SpaceX successfully hitches Starship booster in fifth flight test