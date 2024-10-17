WhatsApp to enable quick reactions with recently used emojis for all users

WhatsApp continues to introduce new and exciting features to enhance users’ experience.
In recent updates, WhatsApp is introducing a feature that allows users react to messages with recent emojis.
As per several reports, WhatsApp is planning to introduce this feature to both Android and iOS users in future updates.
Currently, the Reaction Tray includes six default emojis, offering users a basic choice for instant message responses.
Instead of searching through the emoji panel to find the appropriate emoji, users will now be able to easily scroll through their recently used emojis directly from the tray.
Additionally, WhatsApp is launching a new feature that allows users to see previously viewed status from the chats tab.
iOS users previously were only able to view the status from the chats tab when the new update was shared.
Users saw a ring around the contact’s profile picture, and after viewing the status, it would disappear.
However, with this update, the ring will turn grey, making it easier to view the status again.