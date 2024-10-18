Canada unveils 'major' military aid package for Ukraine amid Russia conflict

Canada recently announced a major military help for Ukraine during the ongoing conflict with Russia.
As per multiple outlets, Defence Minister Bill Blair said in a statement on Friday, October 18, that Canada is set to deliver a C$64.8 million ($47 million) military aid package.
This plan includes providing small arms, ammunition, and protective gear and funding to train Ukrainian soldiers.
The aid package is part of a C$500 million military assistance pledged by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in July, this year.
Blair said, "The military assistance announced today provides Ukraine with important resources needed to defend itself against Russian aggression. Canada will continue to do what it takes to help them achieve victory.”
Last month, Canada announced to donate 80,840 surplus small unarmed air-to-surface rockets along with 1,300 warheads to Ukraine.
The United States has recently imposed sanctions against two Chinese companies accused of manufacturing aerial drones that Russia uses in war against Ukraine.
In addition to this, EU Council President Charles Michel assured to provide more military and financial support to Ukraine on an urgent basis.