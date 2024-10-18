Breast cancer patients struggle to access life-saving drugs amid rising costs

More than a thousand breast cancer patients in the UK suffer access to a drug that could extend their lives due to rising costs.
According to BBC, the breast cancer drug Enhertu is a special type of drug that has the potential to increase human life by six months.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is the only institute to reject the idea of using this expensive drug amid National Health Service (NHS) funding.
Moreover, the health secretary of the UK, Was Steering, also raised the point of cost, saying, “I am incredibly disappointed that the manufacturers of Enhertu were unwilling to sell this life-extending drug to the NHS at a fair and reasonable price.”
“Despite the best efforts of NICE and NHS England,” he further added.
Furthermore, Jeannie Ambrose, a stage 4 breast cancer patient diagnosed in 2019, is among 1,000 people who cannot access treatment due to funding issues with the NHS.
The 53-year-old, who hoped to stay alive until her children leave home, expressed her fear saying, “I'm going to die. It's not going to end well, and it's not going to be pretty."
Due to this, many other cancer patients might shift to Scotland to have breast cancer treatment.