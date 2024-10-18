Health

Breast cancer patients struggle to access life-saving drugs amid rising costs

Over one thousand patients in the UK cannot access Enhertu, a drug that can increase their life by six months

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
Breast cancer patients oppose access to life-saving drugs amid rising costs
Breast cancer patients oppose access to life-saving drugs amid rising costs

More than a thousand breast cancer patients in the UK suffer access to a drug that could extend their lives due to rising costs.

According to BBC, the breast cancer drug Enhertu is a special type of drug that has the potential to increase human life by six months.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is the only institute to reject the idea of using this expensive drug amid National Health Service (NHS) funding.

Moreover, the health secretary of the UK, Was Steering, also raised the point of cost, saying, “I am incredibly disappointed that the manufacturers of Enhertu were unwilling to sell this life-extending drug to the NHS at a fair and reasonable price.”

“Despite the best efforts of NICE and NHS England,” he further added.

Furthermore, Jeannie Ambrose, a stage 4 breast cancer patient diagnosed in 2019, is among 1,000 people who cannot access treatment due to funding issues with the NHS.

The 53-year-old, who hoped to stay alive until her children leave home, expressed her fear saying, “I'm going to die. It's not going to end well, and it's not going to be pretty."

Due to this, many other cancer patients might shift to Scotland to have breast cancer treatment.

Andrew Garfield open to make 'Spider-Man' comeback under certain conditions

Andrew Garfield open to make 'Spider-Man' comeback under certain conditions
Hania Aamir unleashes her inner dinosaur at London Science Museum

Hania Aamir unleashes her inner dinosaur at London Science Museum
Hamas confirms leader Yahya Sinwar's death in combat with Israeli forces

Hamas confirms leader Yahya Sinwar's death in combat with Israeli forces
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce

Health News

Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
Tobacco usage among middle, high school students drops lowest in 25 years
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
Discover how daily walking can boost your well-being
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
Groundbreaking cervical cancer treatment reduces death risk
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
3 so-called ‘healthy’ snacks that might be deceiving you
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
UK leaders urge a new perspective on weight-loss drugs amid health concerns
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
Bird flu: California health officials report five possible human cases
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
Study finds 3% of children have both Autism and ADHD
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
Top 3 superfoods to effectively combat inflammation
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
ADHD prevalence rises to 15.5 million US adults: CDC
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
Vermont Health Commissioner issues statement on decade’s first EEE case
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
Nobel Prize in Medicine 2024: US scientists win for microRNA discovery
Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce
Top 3 superfoods to speed up COVID, cold, or flu recovery