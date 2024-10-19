World

Italy Defence Minister warns G7 on world's worsening security situation

Italy warned the G7 members as security situation fading worldwide amid Russia and Middle East crisis

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Italy Defence Minister warns G7 on worlds worsening security situation
Italy Defence Minister warns G7 on world's worsening security situation

Italian Defence Minister, Guido Crosetto has warned (G7) countries, including, the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany and Japan along with European Union and NATO representatives, about the instability of security system due to worldwide conflicts.

In the meeting held in Naples on October 19, 2024, Crosetto stated “The brutal Russian aggressions in Ukraine and the indeed critical situation in Middle East, combined with the profound instability of sub-Saharan Africa”

He further cited, “the increasing tension in the Indo-Pacific region, highlight a deteriorated security framework."

As per Reuters, the security system is also disturbed due to China’s military activities near Taiwan and tensions between North and South Korean borders.

In the statement, Crosetto also warned that near future forecasts cannot be positive as one side of the world consists of countries that support a world order based on international lays.

While other side includes those who disregard democracy to achieve their goals through military force.

Meanwhile, in the meeting Guido was seen holding a tiny red animal horn that represents good luck in traditional Neapolitan tradition.

Andrew Garfield credits Jessica Chastain for generous act amid his mother's final days

Andrew Garfield credits Jessica Chastain for generous act amid his mother's final days
Mawra Hocane shares 'favourite memory' with mom on her birthday

Mawra Hocane shares 'favourite memory' with mom on her birthday

Italy Defence Minister warns G7 on world's worsening security situation

Italy Defence Minister warns G7 on world's worsening security situation
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement

Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement

World News

Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to visit Indonesia for inauguration of new president
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Canada warns Indian diplomats amid Khalistani terrorist killing
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Chinese drone giant DJI files lawsuit against Pentagon over blacklisting
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Cuba begins to restore power after nationwide blackout
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Obama questions Trump’s ‘competence’ at Arizona rally for Harris
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Trump slams judge for releasing 2020 election case details ahead of polls
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Biden optimistic about Lebanon ceasefire but cautious on Gaza deal
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Joe Biden urges European allies to keep supporting Ukraine
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Hamas confirms leader Yahya Sinwar's death in combat with Israeli forces
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi to attend BRICS Summit in Russia
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea ‘hostile’ country
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Kamala Harris gears up for first-ever campaign with Barack and Michelle Obama