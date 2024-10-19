Italy Defence Minister warns G7 on world's worsening security situation

Italian Defence Minister, Guido Crosetto has warned (G7) countries, including, the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany and Japan along with European Union and NATO representatives, about the instability of security system due to worldwide conflicts.
In the meeting held in Naples on October 19, 2024, Crosetto stated “The brutal Russian aggressions in Ukraine and the indeed critical situation in Middle East, combined with the profound instability of sub-Saharan Africa”
He further cited, “the increasing tension in the Indo-Pacific region, highlight a deteriorated security framework."
As per Reuters, the security system is also disturbed due to China’s military activities near Taiwan and tensions between North and South Korean borders.
In the statement, Crosetto also warned that near future forecasts cannot be positive as one side of the world consists of countries that support a world order based on international lays.
While other side includes those who disregard democracy to achieve their goals through military force.
Meanwhile, in the meeting Guido was seen holding a tiny red animal horn that represents good luck in traditional Neapolitan tradition.