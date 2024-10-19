'Walking Pneumonia' increase among children rings alarm

Emergency room data in abroad revealed the rise in walking pneumonia also called as white lung pneumonia among young children.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the bacteria Mycoplasma Pneumonia caused the worst rate of illness among children aged 2 to 4.
In a statement, CDC revealed, "Since late spring, the number of infections caused by M. pneumoniae has been increasing, especially among young children,”
The control center’s spokesperson further told that the 7% of emergency rooms visits with pneumonia in this age bracket since early September.
"The increase in 2–4-year-olds is notable because these infections have historically been thought to affect school-age more than younger children," CDC disclosed along with telling about the worst situation in Texas and Lowa amid this disease.
Notably, in several other state doctors are warned as the disease is increasing rapidly.
Health departments of Wisconsin and Illinois also announced the rapid increase in Pneumonia cases in kids and young adults around the state.
As per CBS News, the bacteria is dangerous but not all hospitals have unusual surge.
For example, In Pennsylvania, the state‘s health system revealed that they had not seen spike yet.
The numbers are truly increasing, but not more than pre-pandemic level, said by Michelle, the co-author of this report.