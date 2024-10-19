Health

'Walking Pneumonia' increase among children rings alarm

Bacteria named Mycoplasma Pneumonia caused illness among children aged 2 to 4

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Walking Pneumonia increase among children rings alarm
'Walking Pneumonia' increase among children rings alarm

Emergency room data in abroad revealed the rise in walking pneumonia also called as white lung pneumonia among young children.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the bacteria Mycoplasma Pneumonia caused the worst rate of illness among children aged 2 to 4.

In a statement, CDC revealed, "Since late spring, the number of infections caused by M. pneumoniae has been increasing, especially among young children,”

The control center’s spokesperson further told that the 7% of emergency rooms visits with pneumonia in this age bracket since early September.

"The increase in 2–4-year-olds is notable because these infections have historically been thought to affect school-age more than younger children," CDC disclosed along with telling about the worst situation in Texas and Lowa amid this disease.

Notably, in several other state doctors are warned as the disease is increasing rapidly.

Health departments of Wisconsin and Illinois also announced the rapid increase in Pneumonia cases in kids and young adults around the state.

As per CBS News, the bacteria is dangerous but not all hospitals have unusual surge. 

For example, In Pennsylvania, the state‘s health system revealed that they had not seen spike yet.

The numbers are truly increasing, but not more than pre-pandemic level, said by Michelle, the co-author of this report. 

Donald Trump promises 'massive' tariffs if China dares to target Taiwan

Donald Trump promises 'massive' tariffs if China dares to target Taiwan
Zayn Malik postpones STAIRWAY TO THE SKY tour after Liam Payne death

Zayn Malik postpones STAIRWAY TO THE SKY tour after Liam Payne death
Prince William, Kate Middleton take life changing decision for their kids

Prince William, Kate Middleton take life changing decision for their kids
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown

Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown

Health News

Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
U.S. announces new screening measures amid rising Marburg, mpox cases
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Breast cancer patients struggle to access life-saving drugs amid rising costs
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Tobacco usage among middle, high school students drops lowest in 25 years
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Discover how daily walking can boost your well-being
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Groundbreaking cervical cancer treatment reduces death risk
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
3 so-called ‘healthy’ snacks that might be deceiving you
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
UK leaders urge a new perspective on weight-loss drugs amid health concerns
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Bird flu: California health officials report five possible human cases
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Study finds 3% of children have both Autism and ADHD
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Top 3 superfoods to effectively combat inflammation
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
ADHD prevalence rises to 15.5 million US adults: CDC
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
Vermont Health Commissioner issues statement on decade’s first EEE case