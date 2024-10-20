Hurricane Oscar approaches Cuba as power restoration efforts continue

Hurricane Oscar is forecasted to hit Guantanamo or Holguin in Cuba later on Sunday.
As per multiple outlets, the country is already facing challenges in restoring power following its most severe blackout in years.
Cuba’s government on Sunday managed to restore electricity to about a fifth of the island's 10 million people after two blackouts of the national grid within 24 hours.
Oscar is currently located about 115 miles (185.07 km) east-northeast of Guantanamo, Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 km/h).
Hurricane Oscar hit Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas earlier in the day.
The US National Hurricane Center (NHS) predicts that Oscar will weaken after making landfall on Cuba's northeast coast.
However, it could still become a tropical storm as it moves north of Cuba late Monday and It will pass over the central Bahamas on Tuesday.
Eastern Cuba is expected to experience rainfall between 5 and 10 inches (13-25cm), with isolated areas possibly seeing up to 15 inches through Tuesday.