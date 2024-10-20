World

Hurricane Oscar approaches Cuba as power restoration efforts continue

Eastern Cuba is expected to experience rainfall between 5 and 10 inches (13-25cm)

  • October 20, 2024
Hurricane Oscar is forecasted to hit Guantanamo or Holguin in Cuba later on Sunday.

As per multiple outlets, the country is already facing challenges in restoring power following its most severe blackout in years.

Cuba’s government on Sunday managed to restore electricity to about a fifth of the island's 10 million people after two blackouts of the national grid within 24 hours.

Oscar is currently located about 115 miles (185.07 km) east-northeast of Guantanamo, Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 km/h).

Hurricane Oscar hit Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas earlier in the day.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHS) predicts that Oscar will weaken after making landfall on Cuba's northeast coast.

However, it could still become a tropical storm as it moves north of Cuba late Monday and It will pass over the central Bahamas on Tuesday.

Eastern Cuba is expected to experience rainfall between 5 and 10 inches (13-25cm), with isolated areas possibly seeing up to 15 inches through Tuesday.

Bangladesh faces agricultural crisis as floods ruin 1.1 million tons of rice crop
Kamala Harris to visit Georgia churches to celebrate her 60th birthday
New Polio cases detected in Pakistan, 39 children infected
Georgia dock collapse on Atlantic coast claims 7 lives
Elon Musk makes bold move to boost Trump Harris election race
Trump wins big support in Georgia ahead of Harris, Obama rally
Indonesia's new President Prabowo vows to create a fear-free nation for all
US elections to take dramatic turn with Kamala Harris surprise predict
Unseen US Constitution copy shakes up auction with unpredictable interest
Storm Ashley prompts yellow alert for high winds across the UK
Donald Trump promises 'massive' tariffs if China dares to target Taiwan
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown