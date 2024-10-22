Trump calls Harris ‘destructive to Christianity’ at event with faith leaders

Former US President Donald Trump labeled Kamala Harris “destructive to Christianity” while claiming God saved him “for purpose.”
According to CNN, the Republican candidate for the presidency on Monday, October 21, 2024, at a campaign event with faith leaders in the battleground state of North Carolina called his opponent and Democratic nominee for the president “destructive to religion.”
Trump, during the 11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting in Concord, said, “She’s very destructive of religion. She’s very destructive to Christianity and very destructive to evangelicals and to the Catholic Church… At a campaign stop, she heard shouting from the background, ‘Jesus is Lord. Jesus is Lord,’ and Kamala Harris ridiculed them, mocked them, and told them, ‘You’re at the wrong rally.’ Get that.”
“She basically said, ‘Get out.’ But I won’t say that, because people didn’t hear that so much. But then she said, you’re at the wrong rally. And that’s really what she meant,” he continued.
Moreover, the 78-year-old claimed that nobody had done what he had done for the religion and Christianity.
He has repeatedly falsely claimed that Catholics are being “persecuted” under US President Joe Biden's administration.
Furthermore, Trump, while urging Christians to vote for him, asserted that his faith took new meaning after the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, and “God saved me for a purpose” and to make America a greater country than ever before.