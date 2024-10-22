World

Putin chairs 16th BRICS Summit amid conflict with Ukraine

Russian president said Moscow will not trade away the seized four regions of Ukraine

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts the 16th BRICS Summit in the country amid ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

According to Reuters, Russia, through the summit, wanted to show the world the rising influence of the non-Western world whereas its BRICS partners, China, Brazil, India, and the Arab world are asking Putin to find a solution to end the war with Ukraine.

Putin, who is described as a “war criminal” by the West, told reporters from BRICS nations, “BRICS does not put itself into opposition to anyone. This is an association of states that work together based on common values, a common vision of development, and, most importantly, the principle of taking into account each other's interests.”

It is worth noting that BRICS now accounts for 45% of the world's population and 35% of its economy.

Moreover, Putin, who was fully prepared to face questions about the war, clarified that Moscow will not give up on the four seized regions of eastern Ukraine which he claimed are not part of Russia.

The Russian president said that the Western world has now realized that Moscow would be victorious, but still, he is open to negotiation and a peace deal based on the draft ceasefire agreements discussed in Istanbul back in April 2022.

To note, the BRICS summit is happening in Russia at the time when the global finance chiefs are gathered in Washington amid ongoing wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

On the other hand, China’s growing economy and the upcoming US presidential elections could also spark new tension and trade battles in the world.

Selena Gomez reveals 'crazy' audition scene that landed her ‘Emilia Pérez’

Samantha Irvin: ‘Monday Night Raw’ announcer bids farewell to WWE Universe

Taylor Swift honours Travis Kelce's NFL win with surprising move

World News

Trump calls Harris ‘destructive to Christianity’ at event with faith leaders
Wales train crash: One killed, 15 injured after two passenger trains collide
Italian surfer Giulia Manfrini dies after being struck by swordfish in Indonesia
United States announces 'major' military aid package for Ukraine
Moldova narrowly approves EU membership in historic referendum
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris locked in an intense contest in latest poll
India and China take significant steps to resolve border conflicts
Houston helicopter crash claims four lives after radio tower collision
Prabowo Subianto appoints largest cabinet in Indonesia’s modern history
Fethullah Gülen accused of plotting coup against Erdoğan dies at 83
Brazil's President Lula da Silva to miss BRICS Summit after minor brain hemorrhage
Trump in latest election move cooks and serves fries at Pennsylvania McDonald's