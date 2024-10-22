Putin chairs 16th BRICS Summit amid conflict with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts the 16th BRICS Summit in the country amid ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
According to Reuters, Russia, through the summit, wanted to show the world the rising influence of the non-Western world whereas its BRICS partners, China, Brazil, India, and the Arab world are asking Putin to find a solution to end the war with Ukraine.
Putin, who is described as a “war criminal” by the West, told reporters from BRICS nations, “BRICS does not put itself into opposition to anyone. This is an association of states that work together based on common values, a common vision of development, and, most importantly, the principle of taking into account each other's interests.”
It is worth noting that BRICS now accounts for 45% of the world's population and 35% of its economy.
Moreover, Putin, who was fully prepared to face questions about the war, clarified that Moscow will not give up on the four seized regions of eastern Ukraine which he claimed are not part of Russia.
The Russian president said that the Western world has now realized that Moscow would be victorious, but still, he is open to negotiation and a peace deal based on the draft ceasefire agreements discussed in Istanbul back in April 2022.
To note, the BRICS summit is happening in Russia at the time when the global finance chiefs are gathered in Washington amid ongoing wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.
On the other hand, China’s growing economy and the upcoming US presidential elections could also spark new tension and trade battles in the world.