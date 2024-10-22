Major countries under threat as mpox spreads rapidly

Mpox is spreading rapidly around the world and considering this, the World Health Organization (WHO) again declared this deadly disease a global public health emergency for the second time in August.
As per Reuters, the first case of this viral infection was reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo which has spread to neighbouring countries.
Recently, India confirmed a case of the clade Ib variant of the mpox virus, marking it as the third country outside Africa to confirm such a case.
The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health said on Tuesday that Germany had confirmed its first case of the new mpox variant.
While, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo two strains of mpox are spreading, includes, the endemic clade I and the new clade Ib.
According to WHO, there have been 794 confirmed cases of the mpox in the past four weeks.
Moreover, Sweden also confirmed a new strain of the deadly virus, while, Kenya has confirmed five cases of clade Ib mpox with no reported deaths.
Thailand has confirmed its case of mpox as the first occurrence of the clade IB strain of the virus in the country.