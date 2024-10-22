Health

Major countries under threat as mpox spreads rapidly

The first case of mpox was reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024
Major countries under threat as mpox spreads rapidly
Major countries under threat as mpox spreads rapidly

Mpox is spreading rapidly around the world and considering this, the World Health Organization (WHO) again declared this deadly disease a global public health emergency for the second time in August.

As per Reuters, the first case of this viral infection was reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo which has spread to neighbouring countries.

Recently, India confirmed a case of the clade Ib variant of the mpox virus, marking it as the third country outside Africa to confirm such a case.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health said on Tuesday that Germany had confirmed its first case of the new mpox variant.

While, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo two strains of mpox are spreading, includes, the endemic clade I and the new clade Ib.

According to WHO, there have been 794 confirmed cases of the mpox in the past four weeks.

Moreover, Sweden also confirmed a new strain of the deadly virus, while, Kenya has confirmed five cases of clade Ib mpox with no reported deaths.

Thailand has confirmed its case of mpox as the first occurrence of the clade IB strain of the virus in the country.

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s Halloween holiday plans unveiled

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s Halloween holiday plans unveiled
50 Cent justifies trolling Diddy over alleged abuse and parties

50 Cent justifies trolling Diddy over alleged abuse and parties
Shahid Kapoor to play THIS role in Vishal Bhardwaj yet-to-be titled film

Shahid Kapoor to play THIS role in Vishal Bhardwaj yet-to-be titled film

WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers

WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers

Health News

WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Egypt declared malaria-free by WHO in historic achievement
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Eating grapes reduces dementia risk and increases lifespan, study
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Say goodbye to aging skin with THESE powerful foods
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Discover 9 habits to enhance children's mental health
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
CVS workers strike at 7 stores in Southern California for better pay, healthcare
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
'Walking Pneumonia' increase among children rings alarm
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
U.S. announces new screening measures amid rising Marburg, mpox cases
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Breast cancer patients struggle to access life-saving drugs amid rising costs
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Tobacco usage among middle, high school students drops lowest in 25 years
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Discover how daily walking can boost your well-being
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Groundbreaking cervical cancer treatment reduces death risk
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
3 so-called ‘healthy’ snacks that might be deceiving you