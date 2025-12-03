Try out THIS drink to reduce cholestrol levels in your body

A recent study revealed that drinking one glass of pure orange juice every day can minimise several risk factors associated with cardiac diseases, including blood pressure, inflammation, and cholesterol.
Scientists followed adults who got 500ml of pasteurised orange juice daily for two months. Following 60 days, results indicated minimised activity in genes linked to higher blood pressure and inflammation.
Senior lecturer in Chemical Pathology at the University of Westminster, David C. Gaze stated that the results may assist explain why previous trials associated with orange juice improved heart health.
He further mentioned that the drink doesn’t only spike insulin rates, but it also triggers some changes that ease inflammation.
These advantages may stem from hesperidin, a natural citrus flavonoid found in oranges. Hesperidin has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and may influence processes regarding blood pressure.
For those who don’t regularly drink orange juice, consuming its glass daily into breakfast is one way to make it a routine.
It delivered great results and reflected a certain study group and consumption amount, and individual responses may vary.