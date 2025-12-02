Health

Obesity could accelerate Alzheimer's progression, study

Scientists discovered blood markers associated with Alzheimer’s increased nearly twice as fast in people with obesity

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Obesity could accelerate Alzheimers progression, study
Obesity could accelerate Alzheimer's progression, study

A recent study revealed that obesity may accelerate the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

Scientists discovered that blood markers associated with Alzheimer’s increased nearly twice as fast in people with obesity in contrast to those without the condition.

The findings were presented Monday at the Radiological Society of North America’s annual meeting in Chicago.

“This is the first time we’ve shown the relationship between obesity and Alzheimer’s disease using blood biomarker tests,” according to the senior researcher Dr. Cyrus Raji of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The study tracked five years of data from over 400 participants enrolled in an ongoing Alzheimer’s imaging project.

Individuals suffering from obesity showed a spike in key biomarkers, including Tau proteins, Neurofilament light chain (NfL), and Glial fibrillary acidic protein.

Overall, tau levels spiked nearly 95% faster, while NfL surged 24% faster in obese participants.

Furthermore, scientists discovered that blood tests detected obesity-related changes more sensitively than PET scans, indicating a robust new tool for monitoring Alzheimer’s progression.

Lead researcher Dr. Soheil Mohammadi mentioned that obesity is one of the multiple modifiable risk factors that accounted for nearly 45% of Alzheimer’s risk.

Raji stated that these results could guide future studies exploring whether weight-loss treatments may slow Alzheimer’s biomarkers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Shocking study: 1 in 4 breast cancers occurs in women under 50

Shocking study: 1 in 4 breast cancers occurs in women under 50
Younger women are urged to get educated on self-examination and breast changes

WHO recognises vomiting syndrome linked to cannabis use

WHO recognises vomiting syndrome linked to cannabis use
Doctors sometimes use high-dose medications to treat Cannabis hyperemesis syndrome that causes 'scromiting'

GLP-1 drugs for weight loss approved by WHO: Everything you need to know

GLP-1 drugs for weight loss approved by WHO: Everything you need to know
GLP-1 drugs have become very popular in recent years as several studies show they can aid weight loss

Yogurt: New secret to healthier smile and boosting oral health

Yogurt: New secret to healthier smile and boosting oral health
Higher yogurt intake linked to lower risk of tooth loss, new study reveals

6 essential tips to maintain healthier lifestyle in 2026

6 essential tips to maintain healthier lifestyle in 2026
Here are a few essential tips that may assist you maintain a healthier lifestyle throughout 2026

Do heatwaves affect health of people with diabetes, heart disease?

Do heatwaves affect health of people with diabetes, heart disease?
Deaths among veterans with cardiometabolic conditions were 10% to 14% more common on the hottest days

10 child deaths tied to Covid-19 vaccines in recent US Memo

10 child deaths tied to Covid-19 vaccines in recent US Memo
FDA stated that up to 10 children died due to COVID-19 vaccinations, citing myocarditis, or heart inflammation

7 shocking ways to boost your mental health naturally

7 shocking ways to boost your mental health naturally
Here are a few seven everyday habits that can significantly minimize anxiety, boost mood, and support long-term wellbeing

Prostate cancer surges in UK men? Health expert share crucial advice

Prostate cancer surges in UK men? Health expert share crucial advice
Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in UK men, which causes nearly 12,000 deaths every year

Sugar-free sweetener 'sorbitol' associated with liver disease risk

Sugar-free sweetener 'sorbitol' associated with liver disease risk
Experts warned that sugar-free products that are considered healthy may cause a fatal liver condition

Tips to combat dryness, irritation, and acne-prone skin

Tips to combat dryness, irritation, and acne-prone skin
This guide will surely help you manage these challenging problems with effective treatments

WHO calls for accessible infertility care in first-ever global guideline

WHO calls for accessible infertility care in first-ever global guideline
WHO's recent guideline provides 40 recommendations, which are particularly designed to strengthen clinical management, more