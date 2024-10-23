World

Mike Jeffries: Former Abercrombie CEO arrested on 16 sex trafficking charges

Former fashion executive and his partner Matthew Smith are accused of sexually exploiting men at events

  October 23, 2024
Former fashion executive and his partner Matthew Smith are accused of sexually exploiting men at events
Former fashion executive and his partner Matthew Smith are accused of sexually exploiting men at events

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries and partner Matthew Smith have been arrested on charges of sex trafficking.

According to CBS News, the prosecutor announced that the former fashion executive was arrested on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, for sex trafficking and engaging in interstate prostitution.

He is accused of exploiting “a network of employees, contractors and security professionals.” His indictment contains 16 counts of sex trafficking between December 2008 and March 2015.

US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, said in a press conference, “While Jeffries was the CEO of one of the most recognizable clothing retailers in the world, he was using his power, his wealth and his influence to traffic men for his own sexual pleasure and that of his romantic partner, Matthew Smith.”

He further added, “Powerful individuals for too long have trafficked and abused, for their own sexual pleasure, young people with few resources and a dream… a dream of securing a successful career in fashion or entertainment."

The US attorney warned anyone who thinks they can exploit and coerce others by using "casting couch" system, this case should serve as a warning. "Prepare to trade that couch for a bed in a federal prison."

The FBI and New York Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are involved in the investigation.

Jeffries and his partner have previously denied all the allegation via their lawyer who told BBC that they would “respond in detail to the allegations after the Indictment is unsealed."

Trump’s McDonald’s stunt draws epic responses: ‘0 stars. Not recommended’
Bangladesh student protestors call for President Shahabuddin's resignation
Africa bears the brunt of climate change amid tiny percentage of global emissions
Starmer claims ‘good relationship’ with Trump amid ‘interference’ accusation
Deadly shootout in Mexico claims 19 lives, key leader arrested
Eminem, Barack Obama's sweet moment steals spotlight at Kamala Harris rally
Ukraine faces 25% drop in population since war with Russia
Norway fund reveals alarming predictions if Trump returns to power
US and G7 set to finalize massive $50 billion loan for Ukraine
Bruce Springsteen teams up with Obama and Harris for epic campaign concerts
US elections face 'major' threat from AI-generated disinformation
Elon Musk distributes $1 million to random voters in Pennsylvania during tour