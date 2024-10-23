Mike Jeffries: Former Abercrombie CEO arrested on 16 sex trafficking charges

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries and partner Matthew Smith have been arrested on charges of sex trafficking.
According to CBS News, the prosecutor announced that the former fashion executive was arrested on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, for sex trafficking and engaging in interstate prostitution.
He is accused of exploiting “a network of employees, contractors and security professionals.” His indictment contains 16 counts of sex trafficking between December 2008 and March 2015.
US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, said in a press conference, “While Jeffries was the CEO of one of the most recognizable clothing retailers in the world, he was using his power, his wealth and his influence to traffic men for his own sexual pleasure and that of his romantic partner, Matthew Smith.”
He further added, “Powerful individuals for too long have trafficked and abused, for their own sexual pleasure, young people with few resources and a dream… a dream of securing a successful career in fashion or entertainment."
The US attorney warned anyone who thinks they can exploit and coerce others by using "casting couch" system, this case should serve as a warning. "Prepare to trade that couch for a bed in a federal prison."
The FBI and New York Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are involved in the investigation.
Jeffries and his partner have previously denied all the allegation via their lawyer who told BBC that they would “respond in detail to the allegations after the Indictment is unsealed."